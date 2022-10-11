This 'absolute bargain' Newcastle United transfer has blown away Eddie Howe

But with every passing game, that fee is looking a bigger bargain, such has been the influence of Guimaraes on the field since his January move.

Guimaraes, 24, has been a revelation with the ball, and a fierce competitor with it, and Howe believes his fee was “relatively modest”, in Premier League terms, for a player of his ability and vision.

“I find it difficult with that number, but I’d say that he’s a bargain in today’s current climate,” said United’s head coach. “He’s absolutely a bargain because he’s had a huge effect on the team and the club. In today’s market, that’s a relatively modest sum, which I can’t really believe I’m saying. But it is.”

Guimaraes, a Brazil international, doesn’t compare to anyone Howe has played with or coached previously.

“No disrespect to anyone I’ve played with, but they can’t compare to Bruno, maybe bar Jermain Defoe, who was incredible in his early days (at Bournemouth),” said Howe.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"But there’d be no one else like him. In terms of coaching, I’ve coached some really good individuals, but he would be right up there.