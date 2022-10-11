This 'absolute bargain' Newcastle United transfer has blown away Eddie Howe
Bruno Guimaraes wasn’t cheap at £35million plus add-ons.
But with every passing game, that fee is looking a bigger bargain, such has been the influence of Guimaraes on the field since his January move.
Guimaraes, signed from Olympique Lyonnais in January when the club was 18th in the Premier League, took his goal tally for the club to seven with two strikes in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford at St James's Park.
Guimaraes, 24, has been a revelation with the ball, and a fierce competitor with it, and Howe believes his fee was “relatively modest”, in Premier League terms, for a player of his ability and vision.
“I find it difficult with that number, but I’d say that he’s a bargain in today’s current climate,” said United’s head coach. “He’s absolutely a bargain because he’s had a huge effect on the team and the club. In today’s market, that’s a relatively modest sum, which I can’t really believe I’m saying. But it is.”
Guimaraes, a Brazil international, doesn’t compare to anyone Howe has played with or coached previously.
“No disrespect to anyone I’ve played with, but they can’t compare to Bruno, maybe bar Jermain Defoe, who was incredible in his early days (at Bournemouth),” said Howe.
"But there’d be no one else like him. In terms of coaching, I’ve coached some really good individuals, but he would be right up there.
"He’s an incredible talent – and an incredible person. We love him to bits, and we’re enjoying watching him, coaching him – and playing a part in his development.”