This is what happened to '£86,000 per week' Newcastle flops Nacho Gonzalez and Xisco

They were certainly two of the more bizarre transfer deals in Newcastle United's recent history.

Nacho Gonzalez and Xisco's arrivals at St James's Park were both unexpected ones - and their stays on Tyneside were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Xisco has had some success since leaving St James's Park

The arrivals of the duo from Valencia and Deportivo la Coruna respectively were seen as the final straw from then-manager Kevin Keegan, who tendered his resignation after claiming he was 'forced' to sign the pair.

In the latest series of explosive revelations to come from his soon to be released autobiography 'My Life in Football', Keegan claims that Wise asked him to watch clips of Gonzalez on YouTube before stating that the player was to be signed as a 'favour'.

READ: Keegan tells the full extraordinary story of the signings of Gonzalez and Xisco

Keegan also claims that the pair cost Newcastle a combined weekly wage of £86,000 - with Gonzalez handed a £26,000 per week salary alongside Xisco's weekly income of £60,000.

But what happened to the pair of Newcastle flops?

Here's how their careers have panned out since leaving St James's Park:

NACHO GONZALEZ

The Uruguayan midfielder signed on a season-long loan deal from Valencia and failed to light up St James's Park.

Despite being a full international, the attacking midfielder struggled for first team opportunities and made just two appearances for the Magpies.

After his unsuccessful spell on Tyneside, Gonzalez returned to Valencia before spending time on loan at Levadiakos in Greece and Levante in Spain.

MORE: Rafa Benitez reveals why Yoshinori Muto must stop 'complaining' at Newcastle

A permanent exit from the Mestalla Stadium came in 2011 when the midfielder teamed-up with Belgian side Standard Liege - going on to score eight times in 31 appearances during a two-year stint at Les Rouges.

He departed in 2013 and returned to Spain, where he spent a short spell with Hercules, before sealing a switch back to his homeland and Uruguayan giants Nacional later in the same year.

Gonzalez managed just shy of 50 appearances for the club before leaving in 2016, and has plied his trade with Montevideo Wanderers in the Uruguayan top flight ever since.

The midfielder, mow 36, has also managed to amass 18 caps for his country, scoring once.

XISCO

Newcastle supporters were far more optimistic about the signing of this Spanish youngster then they were of Gonzalez, with Xisco's goal-scoring record at Deportivo offering plenty of promise.

But he failed to deliver on that early promise, making just nine appearances on Tyneside and netting once - on his debut against Hull City.

Loan spells at Racing Santander and Deportivo la Coruna brought mixed success as Newcastle looked to get the Spaniard off their books, and he eventually sealed a permanent departure in 2013 after his contract was ended early.

READ: Richard Keys slams Rafa Benitez - and says Newcastle's start is 'entirely his fault'

He then returned to Spain, joining Spanish second division side Cordoba where he netted an impressive 30 goals in 95 games.

Xisco also spent time on loan at RCD Mallorca before then teaming-up with Muangthong United of Thailand, scoring nine times in just 13 appearances.

Indeed, the frontman was played a pivotal role as his side sealed a Thai treble of the Premier League, League Cup and Champions Cup.

In 2017 a move to Osasuna wa confirmed and Xisco has enjoyed some success in front of goal back in Spain - but Newcastle still remain the only club to have paid a fee for the striker.