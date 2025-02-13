PSR will remain in place next season after a meeting between all 20 Premier League clubs in London on Thursday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 20 Premier League clubs met in London on Thursday to discuss a range of topics, including the possibility of replacing the league’s current Profit and Sustainability Rules. PSR has dominated the headlines in recent months with clubs up and down the division having to carefully manage their finances to avoid falling foul of the rules and being handed a points deduction.

Such rules forced Newcastle United to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last summer in order to comply and avoid a points deduction - whilst stifling their spending capabilities. Aston Villa were also forced to sell players like Douglas Luiz to comply with those rules, despite qualifying for the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton and Nottingham Forest were handed points deductions last campaign for breaches, whilst Leicester City currently face the prospect of punishment as their case with the Premier League continues.

An ‘anchoring’ system that would limit the top clubs to spending just five times the amount the bottom club receives in TV and prize money on those player costs has been put forward as a possible PSR replacement. As has a ‘squad cost’ rule that would limit clubs to spending 85% of revenue on wages, transfer fees and agent fees.

Why is PSR staying?

The ‘anchoring’ and ‘squad cost’ rules will be implemented next season on a ‘shadow’ basis, according to the Times, with Premier League clubs at the meeting agreeing to that proposal. However, PSR will not be replaced amid legal challenges by Manchester City. The Citizens have two legal challenges against the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction Rules (APT) ongoing with clubs deciding not to vote on new financial rules until those cases have been resolved.

Semi-Automated Offside Technology to be implemented

One outcome of the meeting was an agreement on the implementation of semi-automated offside technology. The tech will be used in this season’s FA Cup Fifth Round with all games played at Premier League grounds to use the technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton will be among the first matches in English football to have that technology implemented. If the trial in the FA Cup is successful, then the Premier League could utilise it before the end of the campaign.

Your next Newcastle United read: Premier League delete Arne Slot ban statement ahead of Newcastle United double header