The game was decided by a Callum Wilson penalty after Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken was adjudged to have fouled Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon inside the penalty area.

Referee Craig Pawson initially didn’t award the penalty but pointed to the spot after the linesman flagged for a foul.

While Frank was complimentary to Newcastle and ‘one of the best home grounds in the world’ in St James’ Park, he slammed the decision to award the home side a penalty.

“First and foremost I would say I think we played a very good game,” Frank said afterwards. “Everyone knows it’s difficult to come here.

“It’s one of the best home grounds in the world. The way we performed was very impressive, it was an even game where we could have won it. That’s why it’s frustrating to stand here with it decided by a decision I think is wrong.

“Normally I would never complain about penalties but this time I think it was the wrong decision. The linesman has to be 100% sure.

“It’s because it’s an on field decision [that a penalty was given], if they hadn’t VAR would never have overturned that one.

“We were told when it happened to Kevin Schade against Tottenham in a similar situation with the ‘keeper’s coming out and he makes contact with the player but he’s pulling out just before then it shouldn’t be a penalty.

“I’m sure when the panel of referees looks at it Howard Webb will say sorry - that’ll be even more frustrating.

“Of course we all do our best, I demand big character from my players and they showed it. I also demand big character from the refs. This is a fantastic home ground and atmosphere, but it does affect decisions.

“I think it’s important to look at what we can affect and analyse and that’s our performance. I think we performed very well up here, it takes a lot of character to perform here. We performed and tried to win. I think it was a very even game.”

Newcastle were denied a second half goal after Wilson was deemed to have fouled Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken before poking the ball into the net.

But Frank felt the officials got the decision correct on that occasion.

“It’s a clear hand on my player,” he said. “Clear.”

Newcastle were also denied a second penalty after it was initially awarded by Pawson for handball by Bryan Mbuemo but a VAR check overruled the decision.

The Bees boss then ended his press conference with an unprovoked rant about the ball boys at St James’ Park not handing the ball back to his players. In the closing stages of the match, a ball boy threw the ball towards Kieran Trippier instead of Neal Maupay after Brentford had been awarded a throw-in.