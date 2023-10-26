Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has been sacked by Bristol Rovers. Barton leaves Rovers sat in 16th place in League One having won just once in their last five league outings.

A club statement read: ‘Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

‘Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

‘In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post.’

Barton helped guide Gas to promotion during his first full season at the club - one that was inspired by Newcastle United loanee Elliot Anderson as he scored a dramatic late goal on the final day of the 2021/22 season to secure their promotion to the third-tier. Having kept Rovers up last term, Barton is now on the hunt for his third job in management having previously had a spell at Fleetwood Town.

During a playing career that spanned almost 15 years, Barton represented Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Marseille, Burnley and Rangers. The 41-year-old also received an England cap with his solitary appearance for his country coming in a friendly match against Spain back in 2007.

