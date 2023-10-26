Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Felix Nmecha’s first-half strike was enough to secure the visitors a slender win at a wet St James’ Park. However, they left Tyneside thankful for the woodwork which denied Newcastle United a leveller on two separate occasions.

First, Callum Wilson’s deft header clipped the bar in the final stages of normal time before Matt Targett’s deflected effort ricocheted off the woodwork and was scrambled free in the dying embers of the game. On a night where Newcastle were frustrated in attack, these were probably their best opportunities to score - save for an effort from Wilson that was smartly saved by Gregor Kobel, although the Magpies man will have been disappointed to not see his Champions League account opened on that occasion.

Post-match, even the official Borussia Dortmund X account recognised that they were perhaps lucky to leave Tyneside with a clean sheet. A video posted after the final whistle whos the camera close in on the crossbar before a thumbs up of appreciation and was captioned ‘Thank You’.

That defeat means Newcastle now head to Germany knowing they must get a positive result to give themselves the best chance of qualifying from the group stages. PSG’s win over AC Milan means the Magpies currently sit third in the group and are two points behind the Frech champions.