News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

‘Thank You’ - Borussia Dortmund post cheeky social media video following Newcastle United victory

Newcastle United were defeated 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

By Joe Buck
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Felix Nmecha’s first-half strike was enough to secure the visitors a slender win at a wet St James’ Park. However, they left Tyneside thankful for the woodwork which denied Newcastle United a leveller on two separate occasions. 

First, Callum Wilson’s deft header clipped the bar in the final stages of normal time before Matt Targett’s deflected effort ricocheted off the woodwork and was scrambled free in the dying embers of the game. On a night where Newcastle were frustrated in attack, these were probably their best opportunities to score - save for an effort from Wilson that was smartly saved by Gregor Kobel, although the Magpies man will have been disappointed to not see his Champions League account opened on that occasion. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Post-match, even the official Borussia Dortmund X account recognised that they were perhaps lucky to leave Tyneside with a clean sheet. A video posted after the final whistle whos the camera close in on the crossbar before a thumbs up of appreciation and was captioned ‘Thank You’.

Most Popular

That defeat means Newcastle now head to Germany knowing they must get a positive result to give themselves the best chance of qualifying from the group stages. PSG’s win over AC Milan means the Magpies currently sit third in the group and are two points behind the Frech champions.

Dortmund sit above Newcastle by virtue of their head-to-head record having won one, drawn one and lost one of their three games to date. Milan, meanwhile, are the only side in the group yet to taste a victory.

Related topics:Champions League