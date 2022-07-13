And they have been joined by a few new faces with Alex Murphy and Charlie McArthur flying over after securing moves from Galway United and Kilmarnock respectively.

Murphy played his final game for Galway last Friday and has been training with his new teammates for the first time out in Spain.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jordan Hackett also travelled with the Young Magpies for the six-day training camp after joining the academy at the start of the month.

The camp will see the Newcastle youngster’s take on La Liga outfit Elche on Saturday, July 16 (6pm kick-off, BST) at the 3,500-capacity Pinatar Arena near Murcia.

And Newcastle Under-21s head coach Elliott Dickman hopes the trip will help build relationships across the Under-21s and Under-18s sides.

“I think the obvious one would be the togetherness of the team,” Dickman told nufc.co.uk.

Jordan Hackett of England U15 competes for the ball with Riccardo Pagano of Italy U15 during the match Italy v England U15 of the Nations Tournamnent on April 27, 2019 in Gradisca d'Isonzo, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

"There's also a lot of things we want to focus on when we have the ball and when we haven't.

"We've been demanding of them and we expect them to come away from the trip knowing that this is how we are going to be playing, what we need to be doing and the key fundamentals of how we're going to go into the season.

"It's not an easy training camp in terms of what we've done. Yesterday was a particularly long day so it was challenging in a number of ways but the group have done well and done all that we ask of them.

"It's not just work we're doing on the pitch; there's a comprehensive programme being pulled together by the staff with a lot of things going on. There's training then workshops, meetings and communications individually.

"On the grass, it's been good but we want more and off the pitch too. The lads are showing that they're bonding well together and things are slowly going in the direction we want.