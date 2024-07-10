Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United Women have pulled off another transfer coup with the signing of England international Demi Stokes from Manchester City Women.

The newly-promoted Lady Magpies are preparing for their first season in the Women’s Championship and have already secured the signing of the division’s 2023-24 player of the season, Claudia Moan from rivals Sunderland.

Now they have signed 69-time England international Stokes from Super League side Man City. The 32-year-old left-back returns to the North East having been raised in South Shields and going on to play for Sunderland as a youngster.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Stokes spent nine years with Manchester City, winning the WSL title in 2016 along with three Women’s FA Cups and three League Cups. She was also part of the England squad that won the European Championships back in 2022.

After signing for Newcastle, Stokes told the club website: “I am thrilled to be joining Newcastle United and returning home to the North East.

“I still have so much to give on the pitch and I’m excited to bring my experience to a club with such big ambitions. From the moment I spoke to the club, I felt valued and knew this was the right place for me to contribute to an exciting, new project.

“I can’t wait to get going and meet the team.”

Manager Becky Langley added: “Demi is one of the best defenders in the country and we are delighted that she is joining Newcastle United.