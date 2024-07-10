Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There has been plenty of interest in Martin Dubravka so far this summer with Celtic and clubs in Saudi Arabia linked with a move.

Dubravka’s future at St James’ Park has come into question following the acquisitions of Nottingham Forest’s Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy. With Nick Pope and Mark Gillespie still at the club, their goalkeeping ranks currently stand at five strong and the Slovakian is set to be the likely casualty of an inflated goalkeeping department.

After an impressive Euro 2024 with Slovakia, Dubravka’s stock has risen and rumours suggesting he could be on the move north of the border to Celtic had grown following the retirement of Joe Hart. However, the reigning Scottish champions have reportedly moved their attention elsewhere and have relaunched a move to sign Peter Vindahl Jensen from Sparta Prague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Celtic is not to be Dubravka’s destination this summer, then a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards. A whole host of Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper this summer with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr one of those clubs.

Al Nassr, who are owned by PIF, have been linked with a move for Liverpool stopper Alisson and are reportedly plotting a big-money move to sign the Brazilian. They have also been linked with a move for fellow Brazilian Ederson and have already agreed personal terms with the Manchester City man over a potential move.

The pair have most recently been away on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America but saw their hopes of lifting the trophy dashed in a penalty shootout against Uruguay. Alisson is seemingly Al Nassr’s preferred option, although it is City, rather than Liverpool, who are more receptive to a sale this summer.