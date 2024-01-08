Premier League transfers: Timo Werner is set for a medical at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a loan move from RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner is set for a Premier League return after agreeing to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old is set for a medical at Spurs, who have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. Werner made his name at Leipzig with 95 goals in 159 games helping him secure a move to Chelsea for £47.5million in 2020.

But the German international couldn't continue his prolific form in the Premier League with 10 goals in 56 appearances for Chelsea. Newcastle United were reportedly 'in talks' to sign Werner on loan back in the summer of 2022 before he returned to Leipzig for £25million.

Timo Werner at RB Leipzig.

After a season and a half back at the Bundesliga club and a frustrating start to the current campaign which has seen him score twice in 14 appearances so far, Werner's return to England has been confirmed.

Leipzig boss Macro Rose confirmed to Sky Germany: "It's right that Timo wants to go on loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championship.

"We wish him all the best and are keeping our fingers crossed for him."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to Manchester United on Sunday, January 14 (4:30pm kick-off). They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after 20 games.