Newcastle United begin their Premier League season in less than five weeks time when they host Southampton on opening weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Russell Martin’s side secured promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final and will make the long trip to the north east to get their campaign underway. For Newcastle United, this match gives them an ideal opportunity to hit the ground running and get their season off to a winning start for the third season in a row.

Two years ago they defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 before a 5-1 hammering of Aston Villa at St James’ Park on the opening day of last season saw them begin the campaign in very fine fashion. Eddie Howe has a number of big calls to make for that game against Southampton - including who he will start at right-back.

Kieran Trippier has been first-choice in that position ever since he joined the club in January 2022, however, the emergence of Tino Livramento could see that position come under threat. Livramento enjoyed a very good debut campaign in the north east and will be aiming to dislodge Trippier as the club’s starting right back when the campaign gets underway.

Howe is facing a major decision on who to start at right back, however, in a poll conducted on the Shields Gazette website, Newcastle United fans have delivered their verdict on who should start the season at right-back - and have delivered a clear verdict on their preferred pick. 79% of respondents believe that Livramento should be given the nod over Trippier when the season gets underway, with just 21% believing that Trippier should retain his place at right-back.

Both players had injury issues towards the back end of last season and whilst Livramento has had a few weeks to manage those injuries and get back to full fitness, Trippier’s international commitments mean he has only just started his pre-season break. The 33-year-old featured in all-but one of England’s games at Euro 2024, being forced to settle for a place on the bench during their defeat to Spain on Sunday.