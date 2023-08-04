Newcastle had a £35million offer accepted by Southampton for the 20-year-old right-back on Thursday. As a result the player didn’t travel with the squad to Hillsborough for the Championship season opener.

Livramento is understood to be on Tyneside for a medical and to complete his move to Newcastle.

And Saints boss Martin confirmed the imminent transfer when speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Friday night’s match.

Explaining Livramento’s absence, Martin said: “Tino was never going to be in the squad [to face Sheffield Wednesday].

“He trained [Thursday] morning with the group who aren’t involved and aren’t here tonight, a few of the injuries because of what has been going on and how close the deal was.

“It hasn’t changed plans too much because, from [Thursday] morning we envisaged it would be close. We trained really well and then obviously the clubs agreed a deal.

“Tino will have a medical there and all that stuff and I wish him all the best.”

Martin was appointed as new Southampton manager following the club’s relegation from the Premier League but still spoke very highly of Livramento.

“I’ve only worked with him for five weeks,” he added. “I wish I had a little bit longer but he’s a brilliant young man and an outstanding, really, really top talent so everyone here wishes him all the best and hopefully that will all go smoothly.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about Livramento in his Friday press conference, but didn’t give too much away.

“I’m slightly in the dark on that unfortunately,” Howe said. “Let’s see what happens on that in the next couple of days, but I certainly like the player.”