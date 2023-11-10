Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Livramento has been called-up to the England Under-21s squad following a number of impressive displays with Newcastle United.

Livramento is yet to make his full Premier League debut for The Magpies but has shone in the cup competitions. In three starts across the Carabao Cup and Champions League, the 20-year-old has been credited as Newcastle's man of the match in all three.

The right-back joined United from Southampton for £31million in the summer and returned to the England Under-21s set-up during the previous international break. It was Livramento's first international involvement in 18 months following an ACL injury picked up in 2022.

Livramento will be involved in England Under-21s' European Championship qualifiers against Serbia and Northern Ireland later this month.

Newcastle also have Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson away with England for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia though the latter is a doubt with a hamstring issue.

With Dan Burn and Matt Targett out injured, Livramento could be handed his full Premier League debut for Newcastle at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) after starting the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

"I thought Tino did well in both [right-back and left-back] positions and I think Kieran [Trippier] is such an important player for us," Howe said at the Signal Iduna Park.