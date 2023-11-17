£31m Premier League star reveals 'tough' decision to join Newcastle United after five-year deal agreed
Tino Livramento: The former Southampton and Chelsea right-back has reflected on the decision to join Newcastle United this summer.
Tino Livramento has admitted it was a 'tough' decision to leave Southampton and join Newcastle United over the summer.
The 21-year-old had only recently returned from a serious ACL injury when Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season. Newcastle then swooped in with a £31million offer which brought Livramento to Tyneside on a five-year deal.
While his first-team opportunities have been limited, Livramento has played a more prominent role in recent weeks. The young defender put in man-of-the-match displays in the wins over Manchester City and Manchester United while also impressing at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League despite the 2-0 defeat.
Livramento is currently away with England's Under-21s for the European Championship qualifiers against Serbia and Northern Ireland.
During the international break, the right-back was asked about his decision to join Newcastle in the summer.
“The move was a tough decision, don’t get me wrong,” he told The Daily Mail. “Anyone in my position, to have that opportunity, would do what I’ve done.
“It’s a new experience, not only a new club but a new part of England all the way up north. It’s been exciting.
“There are a lot of fans you see when you go out for a coffee but they’re always respectful, nice and kind. It feels like a family up there, everyone loves you.”
An injury crisis at Newcastle has ruled defenders Dan Burn, Matt Targett and most likely Sven Botman out until 2024, potentially offering Livramento an opportunity for a run of matches in the side heading into the festive season.