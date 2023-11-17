Tino Livramento: The former Southampton and Chelsea right-back has reflected on the decision to join Newcastle United this summer.

Tino Livramento has admitted it was a 'tough' decision to leave Southampton and join Newcastle United over the summer.

The 21-year-old had only recently returned from a serious ACL injury when Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season. Newcastle then swooped in with a £31million offer which brought Livramento to Tyneside on a five-year deal.

While his first-team opportunities have been limited, Livramento has played a more prominent role in recent weeks. The young defender put in man-of-the-match displays in the wins over Manchester City and Manchester United while also impressing at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League despite the 2-0 defeat.

Livramento is currently away with England's Under-21s for the European Championship qualifiers against Serbia and Northern Ireland.

During the international break, the right-back was asked about his decision to join Newcastle in the summer.

“The move was a tough decision, don’t get me wrong,” he told The Daily Mail. “Anyone in my position, to have that opportunity, would do what I’ve done.

“It’s a new experience, not only a new club but a new part of England all the way up north. It’s been exciting.

“There are a lot of fans you see when you go out for a coffee but they’re always respectful, nice and kind. It feels like a family up there, everyone loves you.”