Tino Livramento: The Newcastle United full-back is pushing for his first Premier League start for the club this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tino Livramento is due back at Newcastle United after a spell away on international duty with England's Under-21s side.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes of England's 3-0 Under-21s European Championship qualifier against Serbia on Saturday and started the 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at Everton's Goodison Park on Tuesday evening before being withdrawn at half-time.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was fortunately no sign of injury for the right-back, who could be handed his full Premier League debut for Newcastle against his former club Chelsea this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

While Livramento has been made to wait for his first league start for The Magpies, he has shone in the cup competitions. In three starts across the Carabao Cup and Champions League, the 20-year-old has been credited as Newcastle's man of the match in all three.

The right-back joined United from Southampton for £31million in the summer and returned to the England Under-21s set-up during the previous international break. It was Livramento's first international involvement in 18 months following an ACL injury picked up in 2022.

And with Dan Burn and Matt Targett both injured and Lewis Hall ineligible to play against his parent club, Livramento could be handed an opportunity at right-back or left-back this weekend with Kieran Trippier being deployed on the opposite side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster has been used in both positions in recent weeks for Newcastle, with head coach Eddie Howe stating after the Borussia Dortmund match: "I thought Tino did well in both [right-back and left-back] positions.