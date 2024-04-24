Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon believes Elliot Anderson is ‘finding his feet’ in the Premier League after an injury-hit season to-date. The 21-year-old was tipped to have a breakout campaign for the Magpies after impressing during pre-season, however, a back injury saw him miss four months of action between October and February.

After returning to action as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, Anderson has slowly been reintroduced to the first-team and has made some very crucial contributions in their upturn in form since the international break. Joe Willock and Lewis Miley’s injury issues mean Anderson is likely to play a major role in the first-team between now and the end of the campaign and have his chance to impress on a regular basis.

Speaking about Anderson, someone he described as one of his closest friends in football, Gordon told the Overlap: “He’s a top player. He’s done really well but as a young player he’s just finding his feet within the games. He’s been top in training for a while now but he’s just finding his feet [in games].”

Anderson is yet to find the net in a competitive game for the Magpies, save for a goal that was controversially disallowed at the City Ground last season. However, unlike last season when he was used as a left-winger and in a more advanced midfielder role, he demonstrated against Spurs last time out that he can be deployed as a number eight in midfield.