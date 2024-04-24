‘Top’ Newcastle United star could be unleashed after four month injury and training ground update
Anthony Gordon believes Elliot Anderson is ‘finding his feet’ in the Premier League after an injury-hit season to-date. The 21-year-old was tipped to have a breakout campaign for the Magpies after impressing during pre-season, however, a back injury saw him miss four months of action between October and February.
After returning to action as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, Anderson has slowly been reintroduced to the first-team and has made some very crucial contributions in their upturn in form since the international break. Joe Willock and Lewis Miley’s injury issues mean Anderson is likely to play a major role in the first-team between now and the end of the campaign and have his chance to impress on a regular basis.
Speaking about Anderson, someone he described as one of his closest friends in football, Gordon told the Overlap: “He’s a top player. He’s done really well but as a young player he’s just finding his feet within the games. He’s been top in training for a while now but he’s just finding his feet [in games].”
Anderson is yet to find the net in a competitive game for the Magpies, save for a goal that was controversially disallowed at the City Ground last season. However, unlike last season when he was used as a left-winger and in a more advanced midfielder role, he demonstrated against Spurs last time out that he can be deployed as a number eight in midfield.
Anderson’s physicality is a facet of his game that hasn’t really been shown off too much in a black-and-white shirt, but it was shown off brilliantly against Spurs and one that in Joelinton’s absence, could be crucial for the side between now and the end of the campaign. And with just a handful of games to go, every match will be crucial in Newcastle’s bid to qualify for European football - this is where Anderson could shine, according to Howe. Speaking in May last year, he said: "I think he showed last year in his loan spell - it was a brilliant experience for him - he showed that he's a big-game player. When they needed him, Bristol Rovers, he stood up and made the difference and yes, it could be a chance for him to do that again."