Newcastle United transfers: Tosin Adarabioyo will leave Fulham as a free agent this summer.

Newcastle United are understood to be in pole position to sign Tosin Adarabioyo when he becomes a free agent this summer.

While Eddie Howe denied any deals were close to being agreed in his final pre-match press conference of the season, an offer has been made to the 26-year-old defender - who is set to leave Fulham once his contract expires this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the former Manchester City youth star. According to Mail Online, The Red Devils have not made an offer to Adarabioyo and it is ‘likely’ that the defender will sign for Newcastle this summer.

Adarabioyo hasn’t featured in a matchday squad for Fulham since informing the club he would be leaving at the end of the season. The centre-back has played 129 games for Fulham since his arrival from Manchester City in 2020.

In addition to Newcastle and Man United, he has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. He is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the Premier League this summer.

Newcastle are also considering a move for AFC Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly, who is also set to be available on a free transfer this summer. The 25-year-old can play at both centre-back and left-back and has previously worked under Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who signed him for Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019.