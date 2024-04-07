Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has revealed his disappointment that Newcastle United had a goal ruled-out by VAR during his side’s clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon. After weathering a first-half in which the hosts dominated, Newcastle thought they had taken the lead in the 75th minute as Fabian Schar swept home a deep cross from Anthony Gordon past Bernd Leno.

However, a lengthy VAR review determined that Dan Burn had fouled Calvin Bassey as they jumped for a header and after a long period of deliberation by Sam Allison, the goal was eventually disallowed. As the home fans cheered, Burn and Howe were visibly dismayed at the call and post-match, United’s head coach shared his view on the call and why he believes referees should take ‘more accountability’ when sent to the monitor by VAR.

Howe said: “I thought it was a goal. I thought Dan has gone in with force but it is a fair challenge.

“I’m really surprised that VAR firstly indicated that there could be a foul and then the fact the referee didn’t stay with his original decision. I think the referees need to take more accountability when they go [to the monitor] and stick with their decision sometimes because for me it was the right call, the original one was right and I’m disappointed that goal didn’t count.”

Ultimately, the Magpies were able to respond moments later and through Guimaraes secured a crucial three points in the capital. Speaking to the Gazette, Howe praised his side’s reaction to having a second goal chalked off by VAR this week - after Burn himself had a strike ruled-out against Everton for a tight offside call - and being able to get over the line in what could prove to be a pivotal match in the race for European football: