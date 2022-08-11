Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Evening Standard, Ndomblee, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon are training individually as Spurs look for buyers for the quartet.

Recent reports from France have suggested that Newcastle United are in ‘pole position’ to sign Ndombele from Spurs - who would likely cost any potential suitor a fee of €50million.

Ndombele has had a disjointed time at Spurs since arriving in 2019 and spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon after not featuring in Antonio Conte’s first-team plans.

Tanguy Ndombele has reportedly been 'banished' from the Tottenham Hotspur squad amid Newcastle United speculation (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

However, the midfielder ‘wants to give himself every chance’ of making France’s World Cup squad at the end of the year - something that would be severely harmed if he cannot find himself a new club.

Jonjo Shelvey’s long-term injury means the Magpies may look to add another midfielder to their ranks before the summer transfer window closes.

Another member of the ‘banished’ quartet is Winks who was linked with a loan-move to St James’s Park last summer as the Magpies, then under the ownership of Mike Ashley, looked for cheap reinforcements to their midfield.

Ultimately, Winks stayed at Spurs and enjoyed a good start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo, however, much like Ndombele, he has found himself out of Conte’s first-team plans.