Tottenham Hotspur star ruled out v Newcastle United after seven-match ban

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Rodrigo Bentancur for Saturday’s match against Newcastle United (12:30pm kick-off).

Bentancur was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during the 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The 27-year-old scored in the match having only recently returned from a seven-match suspension.

The Football Association handed Bentancur an extended suspension for breaching FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview in which he suggested his Spurs teammate Son Heung Min and all South Korean people ‘look the same’.

On Canal 10, Bentancur was asked to display the shirt of a Spurs player, to which he replied (translated from Spanish): “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

The 27-year-old quickly apologised and admitted it was ‘a very bad joke’. Bentancur’s apology was seemingly accepted by Son, who expressed his ‘love’ for the midfielder.

Son had shown forgiveness to his teammate. | AFP via Getty Images

“I love him, I love him, there is no problem,” Son said when asked about Bentancur during a press conference.

Bentancur appealed the decision but it was dismissed following a hearing.

He returned from his suspension against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day but has now been hit with a fresh one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the final match before the booking limit moved to 10. Bentancur, who came on as a late substitute and was booked during Spurs’ 2-1 defeat at Newcastle back in September, will now miss the reverse fixture.

Spurs head into the match having won just one of their last seven Premier League matches.