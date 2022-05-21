Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged recently from St James’s Park and beyond:

Goalkeeper interest

Newcastle United’s interest in Dean Henderson has been well-documented after reports earlier this week claimed a deal for the 25-year-old was ‘99 per-cent’ done.

Christian Eriksen made his return to football with Brentford against Newcastle United (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle and Eddie Howe have since talked-down rumours of a deal, with Howe saying yesterday: “We’re not close to signing anyone at this moment in time. That’s [Henderson reports] far from the truth.”

The Magpies are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and whilst their interest in Henderson seems the most concrete, another name that has been linked with a move to Tyneside is West Brom’s Sam Johnstone.

According to the Sun, Newcastle are one of five Premier League sides to ‘show interest’ in the Baggies stopper who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the way for the 29-year-old with Brighton, West Ham and Leicester City also showing interest.

NUFC scout Ligue 1 starlet

According to iNews, Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Nice striker Amine Gouiri ahead of a potential summer move.

Gouiri, who has been dubbed ‘the next Karim Benzema’, has 10 goals and 8 assists in 37 Ligue 1 games this season, a return that has helped guide his side to 6th place and with a shot of reaching a European place when the season comes to a close this evening.

Guoiri is a France Under-21 international and joins compatriot Hugo Ekitike in being linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.

iNews also report that the Magpies remain interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Darwin Nunez.

Eriksen to Spurs links

It appears that one man Newcastle may miss-out on this summer will be Christian Eriksen who seems destined to re-join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Eriksen’s current contract at Brentford ends at the end of the season and his good form at the Bees has alerted the attention of Spurs, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.