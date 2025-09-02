Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: The summer transfer window has now closed and Eddie Howe knows the squad he will have at his disposal.

For once, Newcastle United were active participants on deadline day with the Magpies being at the centre of a number of high profile deals. Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool and Yoane Wissa’s to St James’ Park progressed throughout the day as both players completed their respective medicals and formalities over a move.

Isak’s departure will be a bitter pill to swallow, although his actions throughout the summer and lack of impact on the pitch during August has softened that blow somewhat. Whilst the whole Isak and Wissa saga was coming to an end ahead of the 7pm deadline - and then past it with deal sheets being submitted - the Magpies were concentrating on outgoings.

Trevan Sanusi’s loan move to Lorient was confirmed ahead of the deadline, although Will Osula’s proposed move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt was pulled at the eleventh-hour. Osula had been at the centre of a bid worth up to £30m, but will instead remain on Tyneside as cover in attacking departments. Aston Villa had also shown late interest in the 22-year-old but were prevented from making a move due to UEFA’s squad-cost rules.

Whilst the summer transfer window in the United Kingdom has closed, there are still a number of countries where the transfer window remains open and, although British clubs would be unable to replace any departing players, they could act as a way to move on fringe players.

When does the transfer window close in different countries around the world?

The transfer window may be about to shut in the Premier League, but in the Netherlands and Norway, teams have until the evening of September 2nd to conclude their business.

A few days later, on September 5th, the window will close in Austria, Croatia, and Ukraine, while shortly after that deadline, teams in Belgium and Poland will wrap up their dealings on September 8th.

The following day, September 9th, will see the transfer window shut for clubs in Czechia, Romania, and Switzerland. On September 10th, Saudi Arabia will follow suit. Two of the latest deadlines will pass in Turkey and Greece, with transfer dealings ceasing on September 11th and September 12th respectively. Mexico’s window will shut even later still, on September 13th.

Newcastle United used these extended transfer windows to their advantage last season when Jamal Lewis was allowed to leave the club to join Brazilian side Sao Paulo on September 3. The Northern Irish international, though, endured an injury hit time in South America and returned to Tyneside having made just six appearances during a loan move that was then prematurely ended.

When does the January transfer window open?

Of course, the Magpies will be given another chance to buy players in winter when the January transfer window opens. The sales they have sanctioned this summer also means that, for the first time since 2023, they may have money available to do some deals when that window opens.

The winter trading period is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 1st 2026 and will run until 7pm on Monday, February 2nd 2026.