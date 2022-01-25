What have Newcastle done so far?

Countless rumours have been flying around this month with varying degrees of accuracy regarding Newcastle. But the facts are with a week remaining in the window, The Magpies have made two permanent senior signings.

Kieran Trippier arrived at the club from Atletico Madrid for a reported £12million plus add ons. That was on January 7.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United reacts after their sides draw during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The following week, Newcastle triggered Chris Wood’s £25million release clause to secure the striker from relegation rivals Burnley. The deal was confirmed on Janaury 13 – since then the noise has continued but the signings haven’t.

But that’s not to say the club haven't been busy trying to secure further signings.

Newcastle head coach said everyone at the club is working around the clock to try and get deals over the line but the past couple of weeks have so far proven ‘fruitless’.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier prepares to take a throw-in during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on January 22, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

How many more transfers are Newcastle targeting?

In addition to Trippier and Wood, Newcastle are still in the market for a centre-back, a left-back, a central-midfielder and a striker. They have also considered the prospect of signing a goalkeeper too.

Securing players in all of those positions is wishful thinking given that deadline day is fast approaching but a centre-back and an attacking midfielder appear to be the two key targets at the moment.

Diego Carlos from Sevilla has been Newcastle’s main centre-back priority after seeing their chances of securing Sven Botman from Lille this month fade.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla celebrates following the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 07, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard from Manchester United is a player The Magpies are keen to sign this month with a loan offer for the 29-year-old currently on the table.

Which deals are close to getting done?

The Trippier and Wood deals seemed to linger around for days before getting announced. Newcastle don’t seem to be close to confirming any further signings in the immediate future but transfer developments can happen very quickly, especially as the window draws to a close.

The Magpies have submitted an improved loan offer for Lingard but are still waiting on a response from Man United. Dele Alli has also been offered on loan to Newcastle and the club could make a move for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder before the deadline though any potential deal is still at an early stage.

A deal for Diego Carlos still possible though the club are understood to be growing frustrated with Sevilla after the Spanish club repeatedly raised their asking price for the player.

How long do Newcastle have to make signings?

Newcastle have until 11pm on Monday, January 31 to complete any further signings. While the window technically slams shut at 11pm, The Magpies could give themselves an extra two hours to finalise any incomings or outgoings should they request and submit a ‘deal sheet’.

Deal sheets provide details of imminent transfers and confirm that an agreement has been reached to sign a player. A deal sheet can only be requested after 9pm on deadline day and must be submitted prior to 11pm in order to give the club until 1am to complete all the required paperwork surrounding the transfer.

Clubs are also allowed to sign free agents outside of the transfer window.

