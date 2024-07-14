Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Newcastle United’s bright academy prospects has returned for pre-season after seeing his 2023-24 campaign cut short due to injury.

17-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi shone for The Young Magpies during his first season at the club, earning a Under-21s call-up and a first professional contract at Newcastle. He arrived on Tyneside last summer following his departure from Birmingham City but saw his season cut short due to injury back in April.

But the England Under-17 international has been back training with the Under-21s squad this week as pre-season preparations got underway.

Sanusi was pictured on the training ground with the likes of Leo Shahar, Alfie Harrison, Jamie Miley and Jay Turner-Cooke as Ben Dawson took training with the Under-21s squad.

Previous pre-seasons have seen first-team coach Eddie Howe turn to Newcastle’s Under-21s squad to bolster his selection options. Turner-Cooke scored a winning goal for Newcastle against Gateshead last pre-season while several other youngsters featured.

Now he’s back to full fitness, Sanusi will be one of several young players hoping to get an opportunity with the first-team this pre-season.

Newcastle will be travelling to Germany next week before facing Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly and then Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (2pm kick-off BST).

The Magpies’ squad will then fly to Japan where they will face Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30pm kick-off JST) and Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday, August 3 (7pm kick-off JST).

Newcastle will also host the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park as they face Girona on Friday, August 9 (7:30pm kick-off BST) and Stade Brestois on Saturday, August 10 (4pm kick-off BST).