Kieran Trippier's three word review of Bruno Guimaraes' debut Newcastle United goal at Southampton

Kieran Trippier may be sidelined with a metatarsal injury but has continued to support his Newcastle United teammates through their impressive unbeaten run.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:00 am

Even without the England international, The Magpies have been able to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches, with six wins in their last seven games.

Thursday night’s 2-1 win at Southampton saw goals from Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes complete a comeback at St Mary’s. And it was Bruno’s second half effort on his full debut that got people talking.

The Brazilian reacted instinctively to Dan Burn’s header to back-heel the ball into the Southampton goal on the volley. A fine way to announce yourself on the Premier League stage and grab your first goal for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United scores their sides second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Following the match, Trippier posted a picture of Guimaraes’ goal on Instagram with the caption “take a bow”.

The team spirit is on full display at Newcastle right now.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Kieran TrippierSouthamptonPremier LeagueRichard Mennear