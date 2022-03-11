Kieran Trippier's three word review of Bruno Guimaraes' debut Newcastle United goal at Southampton
Kieran Trippier may be sidelined with a metatarsal injury but has continued to support his Newcastle United teammates through their impressive unbeaten run.
Even without the England international, The Magpies have been able to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches, with six wins in their last seven games.
Thursday night’s 2-1 win at Southampton saw goals from Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes complete a comeback at St Mary’s. And it was Bruno’s second half effort on his full debut that got people talking.
The Brazilian reacted instinctively to Dan Burn’s header to back-heel the ball into the Southampton goal on the volley. A fine way to announce yourself on the Premier League stage and grab your first goal for the club.
Following the match, Trippier posted a picture of Guimaraes’ goal on Instagram with the caption “take a bow”.
The team spirit is on full display at Newcastle right now.