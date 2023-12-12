A shocking incident has seen the Turkish FA suspend all football in the country.

The Turkish FA have suspended all football in the country after an incident during the final stages of MKE Ankaragucu and Rizespor when referee Halil Umut Meler was struck by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. Koca ran onto the pitch after seeing his side concede a 97th minute equaliser to Rizespor and Meler was subsequently taken to hospital following the incident.

Following the game, Turkish FA (TFF) chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi suspended all football in the country with immediate effect. Speaking to the media, he said: "The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely. This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football.”

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, has been condemned across the footballing world and also had the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, come out and address the incident. Erdogan said: "I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Çaykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."

In a statement, the TFF have announced that criminal proceedings have begun. It read: "In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way."

Ankaragucu currently sit 11th in the Turkish Super Lig and are managed by former Newcastle United and Inter Milan midfielder Emre Belozoglu. During his time on Tyneside, the Turkish international made 80 appearances for the Magpies, scoring six goals including a memorable free-kick against Sunderland at St James’ Park.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Emre Belozoglu is currently manager of MKE Ankaragucu

