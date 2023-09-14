Watch more videos on Shots!

At the time, Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey’s respective moves to Nottingham Forest were seen as a calculated gamble by the Magpies. Neither were regular starters at the club, but with hopes of qualifying for the Champions League still large, every member of Eddie Howe’s squad had their role to play.

Shelvey was just returning from an injury that had kept him sidelined for the majority of the season whilst Wood, albeit far from prolific in black and white, acted as a capable deputy to Callum Wilson in Alexander Isak’s absence. However, the pair were reluctantly allowed to leave with just Anthony Gordon brought in to strengthen the squad.

Wood’s initial loan departure, one that was made into a permanent £15m move this summer, wasn’t too surprising, however, Shelvey’s deadline day sale occurred after he ‘pleaded’ with Howe to let him move and get a fresh start elsewhere. Speaking about his departure, one Howe denied was a ‘risky’ move for the club, the former Liverpool man said: “It was a difficult one because my kids are settled there in school so it’s a hard decision to make, but I felt like I needed a fresh start.

“I loved my time at Newcastle. I will never ever have a bad word to say about anyone at the club. I’ve got a lot of friends there on and off the pitch that I’ve made and formed friendships that will last a lifetime. But I felt, for me, personally, I needed to come away from it and get myself a new challenge.”

Forest, under Steve Cooper, would ultimately be that fresh start and from the outset, the City Ground seemed like the perfect destination for both Wood and Shelvey to continue their Premier League careers. However, eight months later, that simply hasn’t happened.

Wood has netted just two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions and has seen just 40 minutes of league action so far this campaign - although he did net the winner in their crucial clash against Sheffield United last month. Injury issues plagued his start to life in Nottingham and with Taiwo Awonyi impressing, he once again finds himself acting as deputy and restricted to substitute appearances.

Shelvey, meanwhile, has suffered an even worse fate since moving to the City Ground. After a promising start to life, a reported bust up with Cooper in April has seen the 31-year-old frozen out of the Forest squad.

Shelvey hasn’t featured since that incident in mid-April and is reportedly set to join Turkish side Rizespor on loan, just eight months after making the move to the City Ground.

Newcastle were able to cope without either Shelvey or Wood to finish 4th and qualify for the Champions League. Sandro Tonali was signed to add to their midfield options and the rise of Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley during pre-season has added yet more depth to Howe’s options in the middle of the park.