Ex-Newcastle United star ‘ordered’ to stay at home following Nottingham Forest ‘frustration’

Jonjo Shelvey was forced to watch Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Liverpool at the weekend from home.

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST

According to the Telegraph, Shelvey was ‘ordered’ to stay at home by Steve Cooper following his reaction to being named as a substitute for their trip to Anfield. Shelvey, who joined Forest from Newcastle United in January, was also an unused substitute against Manchester United in their last Premier League outing.

Newcastle United handed major boost as injured star returns to training ground a...
Cooper was reportedly unhappy with Shelvey’s performances in training last week and opted to omit the 31-year-old from his starting XI for the game against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Shelvey, who spent three years at Liverpool after joining from Charlton Athletic in 2010, showed his frustration at being left on the bench - a reaction that would see Cooper instruct the midfielder not to join the squad for their trip to Merseyside.

Forest currently sit 19th in the Premier League and are winless in 11 league outings. They face Brighton and Brentford in a daunting next couple of games.

Jonjo Shelvey in action for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United last month. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Jonjo Shelvey in action for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United last month. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
