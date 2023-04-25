According to the Telegraph, Shelvey was ‘ordered’ to stay at home by Steve Cooper following his reaction to being named as a substitute for their trip to Anfield. Shelvey, who joined Forest from Newcastle United in January, was also an unused substitute against Manchester United in their last Premier League outing.

Cooper was reportedly unhappy with Shelvey’s performances in training last week and opted to omit the 31-year-old from his starting XI for the game against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Shelvey, who spent three years at Liverpool after joining from Charlton Athletic in 2010, showed his frustration at being left on the bench - a reaction that would see Cooper instruct the midfielder not to join the squad for their trip to Merseyside.

Forest currently sit 19th in the Premier League and are winless in 11 league outings. They face Brighton and Brentford in a daunting next couple of games.