Two big Newcastle United names return to starting XI at Wembley – and a Carabao Cup final debut for Loris Karius

Eddie Howe’s made three changes to his Newcastle United starting XI for the Carabao Cup final.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Loris Karius starts in goal against Manchester United at Wembley with Nick Pope suspended after his dismissal against Liverpool last weekend and Martin Dubrkava cup-tied following his loan spell with the club’s opponents earlier this season.

MIdfielder Bruno Guimaraes, back from a three-game suspension, replaces Elliot Anderson in his starting XI, and striker Callum Wilson returns to the starting XI after recovering fro the “minor hamstring complaint” which kept him out of the Bournemouth game earlier this month.

Midfielder Joe Willock – who has been sidelined with the hamstring problem he suffered at the Vitality Stadium – is on the bench. Marcus Rashford starts up front for Erik ten Hag’s side.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Gillespie, Lascelles, Manquillo, Targett, Anderson, Ritchie, Murphy, Willock, Isak.

Newcastle United players walk the pitch prior to the Carabao Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.
