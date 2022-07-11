Two key Newcastle United players 'absent' from first training session in Austria

After arriving at the team hotel on Sunday, The Magpies squad quickly got to work on the training ground on Monday morning to start their nine-day pre-season training camp in Austria.

The tour will include friendly matches against 1860 Munich on Friday, July 15 (1:30pm kick-off) at SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau and Mainz 04 on Monday, July 18 (3pm kick-off) at Kufstein Arena.

Here’s what we spotted from Newcastle’s first training session in Austria…

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A stunning setting

Newcastle trained four miles outside of the picturesque town of Saalfelden, where they will face 1860 Munich at the SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau on Friday.

The training ground is located a short walk from the team hotel and features a stunning backdrop of the Austrian mountains. At 750 metres above sea level, Saalfelden has a considerably higher elevation than any ground in England.

New Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope told NUFC TV: “I think [the training ground] great. It sets a tone for the work and the football is where you are and who you're with.

"To have these facilities and these surroundings is great for the lads to set the tempo for the training week.

"There are no distractions, you're 100-per-cent on site if you like. The training pitch is next to the hotel we're staying in so it's perfect, the facilities are amazing so to have that and a week together after being off is the perfect way to get back into it.”

Geordie boys

Newcastle’s first-team Geordie entourage arrived at the training ground together on Monday morning as Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff all walked in as a group with Dan Burn following just behind.

In a team of several international stars, it is refreshing to see several local lads involved. Northumberland-born defender Kelland Watts was also in attendance.

Of Newcastle’s 29-man squad who made the trip to Austria, eight are boyhood Newcastle fans (Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Dummett, Burn, Watts, Jacob Murphy and Mark Gillespie).

Eddie Howe’s training tunes

Anyone paying particularly close attention to the training footage posted by Newcastle United's official Twitter page may have heard some music playing in the background whilst the players warmed up.

One song providing the soundtrack to the session was Outkat’s 2000 hit, Ms. Jackson. The song helped provide some chilled hip-hop vibes during the warm summer morning in the Austrian Alps.

Fair play to whoever was responsible for the training playlist!

Several absentees

Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick didn’t make the trip to Austria as the club looks to move them on this summer.

Right-back Javier Manquillo also hasn’t travelled and is currently receiving treatment in Spain after picking up an injury during the off season.

Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin all travelled to Austria but could not be seen in the Monday morning training session while the rest of the squad appeared to train as usual.