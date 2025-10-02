Newcastle United winger Anthony Elanga. | Getty Images

Anthony Elanga was named UEFA man of the match in Newcastle United’s 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League.

Anthony Elanga played a role in two goals as Newcastle United picked up their biggest ever Champions League win on Wednesday night.

The Magpies beat Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 at Lotto Park in Brussels thanks to goals from Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes either side of two Anthony Gordon penalties.

Elanga had a hand in Newcastle’s opening two goals as his cross into the box started the chain of events that led to Woltemade’s opener before he was fouled inside the box by Union SG defender Fedde Leysen, which led to Gordon’s first penalty to make it 2-0.

The 23-year-old winger was replaced by Barnes on 73 minutes and the substitute wrapped up the scoring with a tidy finish seven minutes later.

Elanga is yet to officially register a proper goal or assist for Newcastle since his £55million summer arrival from Nottingham Forest but his involvement on Wednesday night saw him credited with UEFA’s official man of the match award.

Anthony Elanga reflects on Champions League award

When asked about being named man of the match, Elanga said: “I’m happy with the award, it’s always special to get recognition but this was thanks to the team, really.

“This was a very important win for us. Not just the three points but also mentally. It was a group effort and it shows we have a good selection of players. Even the substitutes made an impact. It’s good for our morale."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe felt Elanga’s performance was another step in the right direction after a lively showing in his previous Champions League outing against Barcelona.

“I think he's had his moments in every game that he's played, and they're very similar,” Howe said. “Barcelona, he almost made two goals with very similar movements that he did today.

“He is a quick, direct player, good one v one and I think any left-back – or right-back - that plays against him will feel his threat.

“It's about him, obviously, trying to grow into our team and know how his team-mates around him are going to play and where they want the ball, and I thought it was a step forward again for him today.

“I was very pleased with his effort and what he's trying to give the team, and of course, he won a crucial penalty for us at a big stage of the game.”

UEFA explain Anthony Elanga player of the match verdict

Elanga was named as UEFA’s player of the match at full-time despite Gordon netting a brace and Woltemade grabbing his third goal in four starts for the club. Sandro Tonali and Malick Thiaw were also singled out for praise during the game but it was Elanga who got the nod from UEFA.

Explaining the decision, UEFA’s Technical Observer Group said: "He had a great first half, was really positive and it was always a treat to watch him when he got the ball. He was heavily involved in the first two goals to settle this game."

Now Elanga will be preparing to return to Premier League action with Newcastle against his former club Forest on Sunday.