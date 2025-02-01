Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s hopes of returning to the Champions League have been significantly boosted following this week’s results.

Newcastle currently sit fifth in the Premier League table heading into Saturday’s match against Fulham at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off). While no side has ever qualified for the Champions League purely through finishing fifth in the Premier League, a UEFA rule change means The Magpies are currently occupying a Champions League qualification spot as things stand.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all reaching the knockout stages of their respective European competitions this week means that England are in pole position to claim the extra Champions League qualification place for next season. The Premier League could even see as many as seven teams in the Champions League next season should English clubs win the Champions League and Europa League while finishing outside of the European places in the Premier League.

This is something that is a genuine possibility for Man United and Spurs while Aston Villa also have an outside chance should they shock the footballing world and win the Champions League despite currently sitting eighth in the Premier League.

How the extra Champions League place works for 2024-25

The two leagues whose clubs perform the best overall in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League competitions in 2024-25 will be granted an extra Champions League spot for the 2025-26 campaign.

England currently lead by a significant margin over Italy in second. Given all seven English clubs have qualified for the knockout stages, the Premier League is almost certain to be granted an extra Champions League qualification spot.

England’s coefficient total for the 2024-25 campaign has already surpassed the total for last season which saw Newcastle United and Manchester United exit the Champions League at the group stage.

Newcastle United missed out on Europe last season

After finishing fourth during the 2022-23 campaign and qualifying for the Champions League, Newcastle missed out on Europe altogether after finishing seventh last season. The Magpies were only the second Premier League side in the last decade to miss out on Europe despite finishing seventh in the table.

The relatively poor performance of English clubs in Europe paired with Manchester United’s eighth-place finish and FA Cup win meant Newcastle were denied a European spot after the Premier League season had concluded.

The Magpies could also have a say in the Conference League qualification spot handed to the winners of the Carabao Cup this season. Newcastle are 2-0 up heading into the semi-final second leg against Arsenal next week.

Should they beat Arsenal and go on to win the competition, ending a 56 year trophy drought, they will automatically be guaranteed at least a Conference League qualification place. If Newcastle win the competition and finish inside the European places then the Conference League spot goes to the next highest ranked side in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur also have a chance of winning the competition despite currently sitting 15th in the Premier League table.

