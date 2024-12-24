Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unai Emery has admitted his side will find it ‘very difficult’ at St James’ Park on Boxing Day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa head to the north east having defeated reigning champions Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend. That win for the Villains ensured they would head into Christmas Day above Pep Guardiola’s side and two points and two places above their Boxing Day hosts.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have won three matches on the spin, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once in the process. Eddie Howe’s side know a win against Villa would see them end Boxing Day above them in the Premier League table as they go in search of four successive wins and three wins in a row against Emery’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams played out a very memorable game in this fixture last season with the Magpies running out 5-1 winners on that occasion with a brace from Alexander Isak, and goals from Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes - the latter two of whom were on debut. Emery, now set for his second trip to the north east as Villa manager, is well aware of the dangers his side face on Boxing Day.

“Very difficult, because I think now they are in good form, and of course they played two years ago in Champions League,” Emery said. “Their objective is clearly to be in Europe.

“Fantastic. He [Howe] was doing a fantastic job with Bournemouth. Always, his teams are more or less dynamic teams, intensity, they like to play with the ball possession and being aggressive in attack, attacking with a lot of players.

“They like as well to do a lot of duels on the field, man to man. They beat us last year two times, and of course I respect them a lot. It is going to be very difficult because we know in Newcastle with their supporters, it is a very strong stadium for them, difficult for the opponent.

“It is going to be very difficult. I respect the coach, I respect the players, I respect the club. It’s our big motivation on Thursday to play there.”