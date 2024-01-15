Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Newcastle United have suffered back to back home defeats for the first time in Eddie Howe’s tenure as manager and the Magpies are now in 10th position and 11 points adrift of the Champions League places. Much of Newcastle’s recent struggles can be attributed to the team’s injury problems and lack of squad depth which has reduced Howe’s ability to make crucial changes to the team during games.

This was showcased during the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City, and while the visitors benefited from goals from substitutes such as Kevin De Bruyne and Oscar Bobb, the Magpies were limited in what they could change and a brief five minute cameo from Lewis Hall proved to be the only substitution of the evening for Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are hopeful of further investments in the January transfer window to boost the club’s chances of success in the league. Talks of a striker have dominated the headlines in recent weeks, with Howe reportedly making an enquiry for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. The 26-year-old, who Howe signed in 2019 for the Cherries, has scored an impressive 12 league goals this term - making him one of the most prolific strikers in the division so far behind Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, who have both netted 14 times.

Despite Howe’s admiration of Solanke, reports from Sky Sports News journalist Keith Downie claim that a move is unlikely in January due to the restrictions imposed on the club by FFP regulations. Downie has claimed that Newcastle should turn their attention to another striker - who he claims has unfinished business at St James’ Park.

Speaking on social media, Downie said: "Newcastle don't have £50-60m to go out and buy a Dominic Solanke. That's not a move Newcastle are trying to make but I'd be very surprised if they don't look at the Saudi market. This is me just speaking but someone like Aleksandar Mitrovic, who used to play for Newcastle and may feel he has unfinished business. Al Hilal and Newcastle have the same owners - that would make sense to me. That's the type of player and deal Newcastle might look at. Someone who can come in and do a job until the end of the season."

Mitrovic enjoyed a three-year stay at St James’ Park from 2015 to 2018. In his first season at the club he scored an impressive nine goals from 34 appearances including a memorable equaliser in the Tyne-Wear derby. The Serbian struggled for game time under Rafael Benitez and despite winning promotion from the Championship in 2017, he was loaned out to Fulham the following year in a bid to gain regular first team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old’s move to Craven Cottage was made permanent in 2018 and he enjoyed five successful seasons in London - scoring 109 goals in 190 appearances.The Serbian forward was one of many big name players to make the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and the £50m man boasts an excellent record of 17 goals in 17 appearances in the Middle East.

Al-Hilal are top of the table and unbeaten in the league as a result of Mitrovic’s efforts, but it remains to be seen whether they would be open to the prospect of loaning their top scorer out mid-way through the campaign.