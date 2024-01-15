Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans will once again be forced into paying £40 for a cup ticket when they visit Fulham at the end of the month. The clash against Fulham will be the third time that the Magpies have been drawn against Premier League opposition away from home in cup competitions this season having already played against Manchester United and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Both of those games saw Newcastle United fans charged £39 and £38 respectively, £17 more in total than those fixtures in the Premier League would cost fans. Unlike England’s top-flight, cup matches do not have a price cap on away tickets, meaning clubs can charge their visiting supporters whatever they choose.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham will charge Newcastle United fans £40 for the FA Cup Fourth Round match on Saturday 27 January in a move that has been slammed by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust. A post from NUST released on social media read: ‘£40 for @FulhamFC away in the @EmiratesFACup is again scandalous and makes a mockery of the £30 @premierleague away ticket price cap. Along with the ridiculous kick off time - loyal match going fans are taken for granted time and time again. #nufc’

The move comes just days after it was confirmed that the game against the Cottagers would kick-off at 7pm - a time that means Newcastle fans would be unable to get back to the north east after the game on public transport. The game has been moved to 7pm for broadcast on ITV 4.

That move was also slammed by NUST who believe that the loyalty of Newcastle United fans is being ‘taken for granted’. The Magpies have not won the FA Cup since 1955 and last appeared in the final of the competition back in 1999.