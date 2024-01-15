‘Scandalous’ ticket decision slammed by Newcastle United Supporters Trust as Fulham repeat Man Utd mistake
Fulham v Newcastle United: The FA Cup Fourth Round sees Eddie Howe’s side face Fulham at Craven Cottage.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United fans will once again be forced into paying £40 for a cup ticket when they visit Fulham at the end of the month. The clash against Fulham will be the third time that the Magpies have been drawn against Premier League opposition away from home in cup competitions this season having already played against Manchester United and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Both of those games saw Newcastle United fans charged £39 and £38 respectively, £17 more in total than those fixtures in the Premier League would cost fans. Unlike England’s top-flight, cup matches do not have a price cap on away tickets, meaning clubs can charge their visiting supporters whatever they choose.
Fulham will charge Newcastle United fans £40 for the FA Cup Fourth Round match on Saturday 27 January in a move that has been slammed by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust. A post from NUST released on social media read: ‘£40 for @FulhamFC away in the @EmiratesFACup is again scandalous and makes a mockery of the £30 @premierleague away ticket price cap. Along with the ridiculous kick off time - loyal match going fans are taken for granted time and time again. #nufc’
The move comes just days after it was confirmed that the game against the Cottagers would kick-off at 7pm - a time that means Newcastle fans would be unable to get back to the north east after the game on public transport. The game has been moved to 7pm for broadcast on ITV 4.
That move was also slammed by NUST who believe that the loyalty of Newcastle United fans is being ‘taken for granted’. The Magpies have not won the FA Cup since 1955 and last appeared in the final of the competition back in 1999.
At the other end of the scale, meanwhile, Newcastle United fans were charged just £17 to watch their side in action at Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund back in November. The move was thanked by supporters in the stadium with a banner that read: ‘Change from £20 - Thank You BVB’. Dortmund fans, however, were charged £55 for the reverse fixture at St James’ Park a month prior.