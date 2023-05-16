Jurgen Klopp played down Liverpool's top-four hopes after his team closed the gap on third-placed Newcastle United.

Fifth-placed Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-0 last night to move within a point of Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United, though Klopp's team have played a game more than their rivals.

“Our job is to keep the pressure (on Newcastle and Man United), but if not, this is already better than we could have expected six or seven weeks ago," said Liverpool's manager.

“I have no clue what it means to us. Four or five years ago, we had Chelsea on our neck, and they were winning all the time. I think it was the year we finished fourth, and had to go in the qualification.

“We had to win the last game, and until the last we had to win, win, win, because behind us they were always winning.

“We made it anyway, and that’s what I expect them to do as well, if I'm honest.

“But it keeps you on your toes and that’s our job. We have to keep them on their toes, and then we will see what happens.

“Six or seven weeks ago, I didn’t believe it could happen. What we lacked at the time was consistency."

Klopp added on Sky Sports: “I don’t think it’s likely (finishing in the top four) when you see how Newcastle and United play. They have so much quality."

