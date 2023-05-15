News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Champions League rivals rocked by injury blow

Manchester United have suffered a late-season injury blow.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th May 2023, 19:29 BST- 1 min read

Erik ten Hag has lost a Manchester United player to a season-ending injury.

Ten Hag's side, beaten 2-0 at St James' Park last month, are level on points with third-placed Newcastle United with three Premier League games left to play.

And Ten Hag will be without midfielder Marcel Sabitzer for those fixtures, and the FA Cup final, because of a knee injury.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as the Reds chase a strong finish to the season in the Premier League and FA Cup, and we are grateful for his contribution to our progress so far,” said a statement on the club's official website.

Sabitzer, 29, signed joined on loan from Bayern Much in January because of injuries to fellow midfielders Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has lost Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie to season-ending injuries.

Lascelles said: "I've picked up a calf problem which will probably see me out for five or six weeks. But I'll still be at every game, supporting the boys."

