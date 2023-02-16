Newcastle United last month loaned Kuol to Heart of Midlothian after signing him from Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

The 18-year-old – who played for Australia at the World Cup – had been tipped to make an early impact at Hearts, but Kuol, like 21-year-old Japanese forward Yutaro Oda, needs time to adjust to the demands of Scottish football, according to Neilson.

“He (Oda) is in a different continent in a different culture playing a different style of football,” Hearts manager Neilson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We have an interpreter getting the language across to him, so that he understands what we’re trying to do. It's going to take time. He just needs to take his 20 minutes here, and 30 minutes there.

“It's the same with Garang. He’s a young kid, so there are certain games he’ll start, and others when he’ll come on. It's about development for both of them.”

Eddie Howe spoke about Kuol’s loan move to the Scottish Premiership side last month.

“When you give a player an opportunity to go on loan, it’s very much a personal choice,” said United’s head coach.

Garang Kuol speaks to reports in Sydney, Australia, in December after returning from the World Cup.

“I think we can advise and give an opinion, but, ultimately, it’s down to the player himself as to what his gut feeling is when he meets the manager and the coaches and visits the club.

