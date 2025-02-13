Newcastle United were forced to sell Elliot Anderson last summer in order to avoid falling foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Anderson, who was enjoying a breakthrough season under Eddie Howe, was sold to Nottingham Forest for £35m in the final days of June as Newcastle United scrambled to avoid breaching PSR. Along with Yankuba Minteh who was sold to Brighton and Hove Albion, the Magpies lost two promising young players who have become first-team options at their European rivals.

Whilst Minteh is yet to fully solidify himself as a regular starter at the Amex Stadium, Anderson has gone from strength to strength under Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest and has been an integral part of their team - one that currently sit 3rd in the Premier League table, six points above the Magpies.

Anderson on ‘very sad’ Newcastle United exit

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Anderson spoke of his ‘very sad’ departure from Newcastle United, a club he had risen through the ranks at: “Yeah it was very sad,” Anderson admitted. “Oobviously you never know you’re going to join a club and play so in my head at the time I didn’t know it was going to go the way it has. It was a really tough one to take.

“I was really settled there and I didn’t see it coming so it was a tough one to take. That’s just football and you’ve got to be prepared for any challenge that comes your way and it wasn’t to be there but I’ve come to a great club where I’ve found myself and I’m really enjoying it.”

Anderson on England hopes

Anderson has represented England Under-21’s on four occasions, but has yet to be called-up to a senior squad. He was named in a senior Scotland squad by Steve Clarke back in September 2023, but withdrew before playing a match through injury.

The 22-year-old is eligible to play for both nations but has admitted that he is dreaming of representing England in the future - a dream that could come true before the turn of April.

“I just want to get to the highest level that I can,” Anderson continued. “I want to play for England, that’s a big aspiration of mine and to play in the Premier League for as long as I can, it’s the best league in the world and where all the best players are at the moment.”

Newcastle United duo Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon were named in Lee Carsley’s final England squad back in November whilst Tino Livramento was also handed a senior debut in the last set of international matches despite initially having missed out on the squad.

