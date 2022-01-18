Carlos’ move to Newcastle United is ‘edging closer’ and ‘progressing well according to numerous reports.

Carlos currently plays for Sevilla who boast the best defensive record in Spain’s top-flight having conceded just 13 goals all campaign and has formed a formidable partnership alongside Chelsea target Jules Kounde.

These statistics seem very positive and ones that Newcastle United supporters should be impressed and excited about, however, South American football expert Tim Vickery believes there is more to Carlos’ game than meets the eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vickery told TalkSport that although Carlos looks ‘classy’, he does have some worries:

“It was a couple of years ago that a Brazilian journalist, based in Spain, brought my attention to Diego Carlos and said ‘I think this is the best Brazilian centre-back in Spain, have a look at him’.

“My conclusion, and he won the Olympic gold medal as well, is that we may be dealing with a centre-back who may look better than he is.” Vickery said.

“Russell Osman syndrome, maybe? Remember him and Terry Butcher together?

Newcastle United target Diego Carlos (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

"Everyone thought Russell Osman was the class act and then you threw him in the deep end and you found out that Osman looked better, but Butcher was much better.

“I worry about Diego Carlos. There are moments when he looks classy, but there are lots of mistakes and wild man things.”

Spanish football expert Andy Brassell also has concerns about the defender, however, he does believe that he is well-suited to English football:

“He’s been terrific for the last couple of years. He’s tough, he’s a leader, he’s physically strong and because of that, and because he’s played with great success in France before (where the league is physically tough), there is the sense that is a player that would fit in very nicely.”

Sevilla's Diego Carlos challenging with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

“My concern about him is that he does tend to snap into the first challenge and we saw that when Sevilla played against Wolves and Manchester United in the Europa League (in 2020).”

“I think that is a little bit of a concern but something that Newcastle believe they can work through.”

Newcastle’s chase of Carlos has been persistent throughout this window and according to Brassell, this is something that has surprised the defender’s representatives and that there is a belief that the Brazilian would be interested in a move:

“But in terms of ‘will it be attractive to him?’ Yes it will be. From what I gather, his representatives are quite surprised at the persistence that Newcastle have put into it.”

A move may be appealing for the player, but Newcastle still need to convince Sevilla to sell.

When quizzed about potential interest in Carlos before last weekend’s derby between Real Betis and Sevilla, manager Julen Lopetegui snapped back, refusing to be drawn into any transfer speculation.

"I won't touch that question, neither today - or in this window. We are talking about Betis-Sevilla, nothing else."

Newcastle have reportedly tabled a ‘life-changing’ contract offer to Carlos and remain in talks with Sevilla over a move that the club hope can be completed before they travel to Elland Road on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.