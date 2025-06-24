Viktor Gyokeres is one of the most sought-after strikers in European football after scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sweden international joined Sporting from Coventry City in 2023 for around £20million and has gone on to become one of the most prolific strikers in Europe over the past two seasons.

He has a £85million release clause in his contract, but it has been claimed an ‘exit pact’ had been agreed that would allow the 27-year-old to leave for around £59million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those claims have since been played down by Sporting president Frederico Varandas, who said: "I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60m euros plus 10m euros because I never promised that.

"To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres - neither today nor last season."

Viktor Gyokeres goes on strike

The supposed U-turn from Sporting has reportedly left Gyokeres ‘heartbroken’ with sources in Portugal claiming the striker will not return for pre-season training in a bid to force a move away.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Viktor Gyökeres has already personally informed Sporting president Varandas about his decision to leave, no intention to play for the club anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gyökeres wants new chapter, he feels heartbroken after exit pact and not expected to return to training as @abolapt reports.”

Premier League interest in Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres won’t be short of potential suitors as he tries to force a move out of Sporting. His 54 goals in 52 matches were the most of any player in Europe’s top divisions during the 2024/25 season.

He was pipped to the European Golden Shoe by Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe due to Spain’s stronger coefficient ranking.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with the striker as they eye attacking reinforcements this summer after missing out on Liam Delap. But a lack of Champions League football is understood to be a turn-off for Gyokeres, who scored six goals in eight Champions League appearances for Sporting last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that Arsenal are the striker’s preferred destination this summer. The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker, having been priced out of a move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Isak and Gyokeres have formed a strong partnership at international level with Sweden. In the recent Nations League, Isak contributed with four goals and an assist in four matches while Gyokeres scored nine and assisted four in six matches.

Newcastle scouted Gyokeres during the 2024/25 season alongside his Sporting teammate Ousmane Diomande, but neither transfer is seen as realistic this summer.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyokeres would be an ideal signing for Newcastle and Sweden have already provided a blueprint as to how to get him to play well alongside Isak. The Magpies are also looking to sign another Swede this summer in Anthony Elanga.

But Newcastle have distanced themselves from making a move for the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster as they instead look to sign a current Brighton forward.

Joao Pedro is one of Newcastle’s top attacking targets this summer, alongside Elanga. The 23-year-old Brazilian is set to be available for around £60million though Newcastle will try and negotiate a package at a lower fee.

With Joao Pedro wanting to leave and Brighton open to selling, there is confidence a deal can be done this summer.