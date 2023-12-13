‘Waiting for a call’ - Former Premier League winner wants Newcastle United move
A major claim has been made about one reported Newcastle United transfer target ahead of the January transfer window.
Newcastle United were handed an additional concern ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with AC Milan.
Already without the services of long-term injury victim Nick Pope after he suffered a potentially season-ending shoulder injury, Eddie Howe admitted it was ‘slightly unclear’ whether Martin Dubravka would be fit to face the Serie A giants.
The Slovakia international started United’s recent defeats at Everton and Tottenham Hotspur and was set to make his first Champions League group stage appearance since December 2010, when he started for MTK Zilna in a 2-1 defeat at Russian club Spartak Moscow.
The doubt over Dubravka means Loris Karius could make only his second Magpies appearances after making his debut in last season’s Carabao Cup Final defeat against Manchester United. The former Liverpool star has not appeared in a Champions League tie since he started for the Reds in their final defeat against Real Madrid in May 2018.
The Magpies were already believed to be considering a January move for a goalkeeper before Dubravka picked up an injury and they have been linked with moves for Tottenham Hotspur veteran Hugo Lloris and Arsenal and England stopper Aaron Ramsdale.
However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed free agent David de Gea could be in line for a move to St James Park and is ‘waiting for a call’ from the United hierarchy. He has suggested the former Spain international ‘would love’ to join the Magpies and make a return to the Premier League following his departure from Manchester United during the summer.
Speaking to Kick, he said: “I saw one about Newcastle’s goalkeepers. Newcastle are considering options for a new goalkeeper. Newcastle have been unlucky with injuries. Nick Pope is injured, but also Dubravka isn’t 100% fit. De Gea is waiting, De Gea would love to sign for Newcastle, De Gea is just waiting for a call.”