WATCH: Amanda Staveley leads Newcastle United tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Bournemouth

Newcastle United swappped their traditional Wor Flags pre-match display for a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 3:24 pm

The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch sadly passed away last week at age 96.

And ahead of her funeral on Monday, St James’s Park paid respect with Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley laying a floral wreath inside the centre circle.

A minute silence followed before God Save The King played out over the PA system with supporters in the stadium joining in with the National Anthem.

