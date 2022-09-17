WATCH: Amanda Staveley leads Newcastle United tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Bournemouth
Newcastle United swappped their traditional Wor Flags pre-match display for a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth.
The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch sadly passed away last week at age 96.
And ahead of her funeral on Monday, St James’s Park paid respect with Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley laying a floral wreath inside the centre circle.
A minute silence followed before God Save The King played out over the PA system with supporters in the stadium joining in with the National Anthem.