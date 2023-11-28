PSG v Newcastle United: The Magpies are ready for their Champions League crunch match at Parc des Princes.

Newcastle United's players received a frosty reception at Parc des Prince ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Magpies must get a result against the Ligue 1 champions in order to keep their chances of progression to the last-16 alive. And they will have to do so with a depleted squad featuring just 11 senior outfield players.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Two goalkeepers have been named on the bench alongside three Under-21s players while 17-year-old Lewis Miley starts in central midfield.

Miley became United's youngest-ever European player in the previous round of Champions League matches as he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni and James Huntley have been called up from the Under-21s side.

Lewis Hall also comes back on the bench after being ineligible to feature against his parent club in Newcastle's previous Premier League encounter. Tino Livramento keeps his place at left-back for his second Champions League start.

Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie have also made the trip to the French capital despite not being included in Newcastle's 24-man Champions League squad.

As Newcastle's 18-man-strong matchday squad took to the field ahead of the match, they were met by loud boos and jeers from the home supporters. You can watch the reception they received in our video below.

Ahead of the match, a PSG supporters group put out a statement calling for fans to 'make the English tremble' at Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening.

Translated from English, the statement read: "Paris St Germain, our PSG, hosts the English from Newcastle for the first day of the UCL group stage.

"After the slap received in the first leg, our players must react in order to wash away this affront. For this, they will need the support of Tour Parc de Princes and not just the Auteuil turn. It is very important to return as soon as the doors open so that when warming up, our players feel the fervour of the Parisian people."

"It is in these evenings, of decisive matches, that PSG wrote its most beautiful letters of nobility and tomorrow, this match will not only be decisive for qualification but also the culmination of the work accomplished by the team since the start of season.

"Together, more than ever, we are calling for Parisian mobilisation! We asked our players to surpass themselves and go the extra mile. As requested by our coach at a press conference, let's make the traves of the princes' park resonate like never before. Each supporter will have a major role to play tomorrow evening, it is our duty to all be mobilised to carry our team to victory.

"From the first to the 90th minute, let's make the English tremble!"

Newcastle United XI v PSG: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak