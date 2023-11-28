What TV channel is PSG v Newcastle United on? Best ways to watch live and highlights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head to Paris to face the reigning French champions knowing they must secure a positive result in order to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds alive. Despite a growing injury list, Howe’s side will take hope from their 4-1 demolition of PSG in the reverse fixture and their win over Chelsea by the same scoreline this weekend.

Luis Enrique’s side, meanwhile, defeated Monaco 5-2 on Friday night to remain top of the Ligue 1 table. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of PSG v Newcastle United:

What TV channel is PSG v Newcastle United on?

Newcastle United’s clash with PSG will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Coverage of the game begins at 7pm with kick-off scheduled for 8:00pm UK time (9:00pm local time).

How else can PSG v Newcastle United be followed live?

BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest updates, news and reaction from the game.

Will there be highlights of PSG v Newcastle United?

TNT Sports will post highlights of the game on their YouTube channel. Supporters shouldn't have to wait too long for these highlights to be posted post-match. TNT Sports will also show 30-minute long highlights of the game throughout the day on Wednesday.