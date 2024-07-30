Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s players spent Tuesday morning training in Tokyo for the first time.

The Magpies squad arrived at the Komazawa Olympic Park for a short training session ahead of Wednesday’s first friendly match against Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium (11am kick-off BST). The media were given access to 15 minutes of the session with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and new signing Lloyd Kelly involved after missing the 2-0 win at Hull City.

For Guimaraes, it was his first training session since returning to the Newcastle squad for pre-season. The Brazilian had been granted extra time away from the club after competing in the Copa America. Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon are the only two players yet to return after their involvement in Euro 2024 with England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the trip, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained: “I think [pre-season in Japan] will be based around the two games we have really so I think minimal training.

“The games take more prominence as you go deeper into pre-season so I'm looking forward to seeing how the team gels and getting the international players back and a bigger group. Hopefully we have really good performances out there heading into the final part [of pre-season].”

Newcastle confirmed the squad list for the trip to Japan with all first team players with the exception of Gordon, Trippier and the injured Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley left out. Youngsters Joe White, Alex Murphy and Garang Kuol were also omitted from the travelling squad despite being involved in the training camp at Adidas Headquarters.