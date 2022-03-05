The display involved supporters from the East Stand waving flags for the first time while the Gallowgate and Leazes Stand’s displayed coloured foil that read ‘NUFC’ and ‘howay the lads’ respectively.

A 'united with Ukraine' flag was also on display to show solidarity for the country following its invasion by Russia.

Wor Flags displays have been a staple of Newcastle home matches since the takeover back in October.

Prior to the display, a PA announcement at St James’ Park claimed it would be 'one of the best St James' Park has ever seen' – but we’ll let you judge for yourself by watching below.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Eddie Howe said: “The atmosphere inside the stadium has been hugely important – I can’t stress that enough.

“When I saw the flags inside the stadium, the effort and detail Wor Flags go into, it’s remarkable."

Newcastle United fans hold banners with the Ukrainian flag to indicate peace and sympathy with Ukraine prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

