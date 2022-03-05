Watch: Newcastle United and Wor flags put on 'one of the best displays St James's Park has ever seen'
The ‘biggest’ Wor Flags display to date was on show at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon.
The display involved supporters from the East Stand waving flags for the first time while the Gallowgate and Leazes Stand’s displayed coloured foil that read ‘NUFC’ and ‘howay the lads’ respectively.
A 'united with Ukraine' flag was also on display to show solidarity for the country following its invasion by Russia.
Wor Flags displays have been a staple of Newcastle home matches since the takeover back in October.
Prior to the display, a PA announcement at St James’ Park claimed it would be 'one of the best St James' Park has ever seen' – but we’ll let you judge for yourself by watching below.
Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Eddie Howe said: “The atmosphere inside the stadium has been hugely important – I can’t stress that enough.
“When I saw the flags inside the stadium, the effort and detail Wor Flags go into, it’s remarkable."