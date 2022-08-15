Newcastle United have £17million offer for Watford star rejected - reports

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Newcastle have had an offer of around £17million for the Brazilian rejected by Watford.

Pedro, 20, has been a regular for the Hornets this season and scored their first goal of the new campaign against Sheffield United.

He can play either as a striker or as a winger and is highly-rated at Vicarage Road, with Watford insisting that Pedro ‘is not for sale’ this summer.

The Magpies are in the market for an attacking addition having seen their long-term pursuit of Hugo Ekitike end after the Frenchman moved to PSG.

Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos has also been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.

It is clear from the types of players that the Magpies have been linked with that they are looking for a young striker that has the versatility to play through the middle or on the wing.