Newcastle United have £17million offer for Watford star rejected - reports

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Newcastle have had an offer of around £17million for the Brazilian rejected by Watford.
Pedro, 20, has been a regular for the Hornets this season and scored their first goal of the new campaign against Sheffield United.
He can play either as a striker or as a winger and is highly-rated at Vicarage Road, with Watford insisting that Pedro ‘is not for sale’ this summer.
The Magpies are in the market for an attacking addition having seen their long-term pursuit of Hugo Ekitike end after the Frenchman moved to PSG.
Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos has also been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.
It is clear from the types of players that the Magpies have been linked with that they are looking for a young striker that has the versatility to play through the middle or on the wing.