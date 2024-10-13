Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What are Newcastle United’s plans for the January transfer window? Here’s how AI predict it will unfold...

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a largely frustrating summer transfer window, Newcastle are expected to be more active in the January transfer window. It will be the first window new sporting director Paul Mitchell will take charge of the club’s transfer business having admitted to playing a ‘supporting role’ in the summer.

With Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules still and issue, Newcastle’s spending will be limited unless they are able to sell players in January. Still, head coach Eddie Howe admitted that there was a substantial amount of money still available in the summer that would have allowed Newcastle to sign top target Marc Guehi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is clear is that you can never predict a transfer window. Even Howe and Mitchell have little idea how January will play out as they draw up their list of targets.

But we’ve challenged Artificial Intelligence to attempt to predict the January window for Newcastle in terms of incomings and outgoings. The AI has been briefed to act as if it were transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and it’s predictions make for interesting reading - here we go...

Newcastle United January incomings

Marc Guehi: £55million from Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement of £55million in place with Crystal Palace plus add-ons. Guehi will bolster the defence as Newcastle push for more strength this January.

Vakhtang Salia: £5million from Dinamo Tbilisi

Vakhtang Salia to Newcastle, here we go! 17-year-old has completed move from Dinamo Tbilisi for £5million. Salia will officially join Newcastle in summer after finishing season at Dinamo. Jonathan David: £25million from Lille

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan David to Newcastle, here we go! Lille accept bid of £25million for David. Final agreement soon!

Lille striker Jonathan David. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United January outgoings

Matt Targett: £10million to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matt Targett to Wolves, here we go. Targett is heading for a move away from Newcastle, expected fee around £10-12million.

Martin Dubravka: £3million to Leicester City

Martin Dubravka to Leicester City, here we go. Newcastle accept offer of £3million from Leicester City for Slovakia international goalkeeper.

Miguel Almiron: £15million to Fulham

Miguel Almiron to Fulham, here we go. Fee expected around £15 million as Newcastle reshapes their squad. Fulham eager to add Almiron to attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham keep advancing talks with Callum Wilson as top priority. Newcastle ready to accept a bid of £15-20 million as his contract nears its end.

Callum Wilson, Newcastle United striker. | Getty Images

Our verdict

While all the signings mentioned are somewhat realistic, the AI predictions would represent a busy January transfer window for Newcastle. We’d expect things to be slightly more tame this winter though The Mapgies are likely to reignite their interest in Guehi in January having failed to sign him in the summer. And a deal for Salia is understood to already be in place. David is an interesting one as he is set to be a sought-after player come January with his contract at Lille coming to an end. The Ligue 1 side will be keen to avoid losing him on a free in the summer so clubs looking for a bargain will be keeping an eye on the situation. If Newcastle sell Wilson, as predicted by the AI, then David would be an ideal replacement.

Disclaimer: The Artificial Intelligence used for the purpose of this article was Open AI GPT-4 and has no association with or connection to Fabrizio Romano, whose style was used only for entertainment purposes.