Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mikel Arteta could have a major injury headache to deal with ahead of his side’s trip to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park next weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners will be sweating on the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes after he left the field injured just before the hour mark of their clash against Liverpool on Sunday. The Brazilian started in the centre of defence alongside Ben White, but was forced off the pitch in the early stages of the second half.

Gabriel left the field of play of his own accord, but there is now a race against time for the north London outfit to have him back fit for their trip to the north east. Potential injury to Gabriel also adds a further headache for Arteta who was without Riccardo Calafiori on Sunday through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jakub Kiwior was the man to replace Gabriel on Sunday with Thomas Partey asked to play an unnatural left-back role, such are Arsenal’s defensive issues at the moment.

Arsenal will have memories of last season’s controversial clash at St James’ Park fresh in their memories when they travel to the north east on Sunday with Gabriel at the forefront of that controversy. It was the Brazilian who felt he was pushed by his fellow countryman Joelinton before Anthony Gordon slammed home Newcastle United’s winner from point-blank range.

The Magpies will be keen to avoid losing three Premier League games in a row when they host the Gunners, but face Chelsea in midweek in the Carabao Cup before they welcome Arteta’s side to Tyneside.